Unni Mukundan To Play PM Modi In Upcoming Biopic Maa Vande

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is set to take on one of the most challenging roles of his career — portraying India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming biopic Maa Vande. The announcement was made on the occasion of PM Modi’s 75th birthday, with the release of a striking first-look poster shared by the actor and production house Silver Cast Creations.

Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH and produced by Veer Reddy M, Maa Vande is set to take the audience on a majestic journey chronicling the life of Narendra Modi-from his formative years until his rise to one of the most powerful leaders in this country. The film will also look at the late Mrs. Heeraben Modi and may provide insight into the Prime Minister’s life on a more personal level.

The creators are expected to churn out a film that is rich in visual texture and heavy on emotions with the foremost talents coming into the industry in India. The cinematography work will be done by KK Senthil Kumar of Baahubali fame while editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad, a National Award winner. Sabu Cyril will lead production design, while the action choreography is undertaken by King Solomon. The music is entrusted to Ravi Basrur, whose heavy scores for KGF and Salaar have already made their distinct mark.

Maa Vande will release in multiple languages, including English, aiming to reach audiences across India and beyond. The official release date is yet to be announced.