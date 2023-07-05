ADVERTISEMENT
Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor In A tale Of Star-Crossed Love

This is not to say Bawaal is in the same league of evergreen love stories as the above. But for sure, there is a timbre and flavour to the storytelling, as seen in the teaser, which suggests that we are in for something special in the love genre, and never mind the truncated screen size.

Author: Subhash K Jha
05 Jul,2023 17:02:09
The teaser of Nitesh Tiwari’s big-screen-tailored-experience-gone-straight-to-OTT Bawaal shows Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a very simple boy-meets-girl situation, the kind we’ve grown up watching in Raj kapoor’s Bobby, Rahul Rawail’s Love Story and Aditya Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

In an interaction with me some months ago Janhvi had confessed she had never been so excited about any project so far. “I’m extremely excited about Bawaal, as it conveys ideas that I believe in my own life, I can’t reveal any more. All I will say is, it is a film very close to my heart. Shooting has been an amazing experience. It is my most precious film. I know I say that every time .But really , this has been an experience so rewarding that when I am alone I sit and think about it. I’ve never felt like that for any film. It was just such a happy set. We were all working in unison to make this vision come true. It was truly the most rewarding experience.”

Bawaal has been shot in multiple continents. But going by the teaser, the end-product doesn’t look touristic. The locations are organic to the plot.

With both Varun and Janhvi in urgent need of a hit, Bawaal is likely to turn the tides for the duo when it streams on Prime Video from July 21.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

