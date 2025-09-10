Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi Blessed With First Child Baby Boy: Checkout Chiranjeevi Konidela’s Heartfelt Reaction

Telugu actor Varun Tej and his actress wife, Lavanya Tripathi, are blessed with their first child, a baby boy. The couple announced their good news on their social media handle with the caption, “Our little man”. The newborn was born on Tuesday, September 9, sending a wave of happiness through the South film industry’s one of the most popular families.

Sharing the good news, Varun posted a photo of his sweet little family, including his wife Lavanya and his newborn little bundle of joy, his son. In the photo, the actor is seen adoring Lavanya, who holds their baby boy in her arms, creating an adorable family portrait.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vidyu Raman, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran, and other stars congratulated the couple while legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela’s post came out as a heartfelt welcome.

Chiranjeevi welcomed the new member into the family with excitement as he shared the photo on his social media. Expressing his feelings, he wrote, “Welcome to the world, little one!

A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.

Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.

So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.

Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya.”

Varun Tej is Nagendra Babu and Padmaja Konidela’s son. Nagendra Babu is a well-known name in the South film industry and is a sibling of Chiranjeevi Konidela and Pawan Kalyan.