Vash 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Slow But Steady Run Continues; Collects 12.73 Cr

Vash 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Vash 2 made slow but steady collections at the box office on its 16th day. On Thursday, the film did a business of 0.09 crore from the Gujarati version and 0.11 crore from the Hindi version. With this, the total net collection of the film has become 12.73 crore, and the gross collection in India is 12.8 crore. No overseas collection has been revealed so far.

Directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, this horror-thriller stars Janki Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Hiten Kumar, and Hitu Kanodia in lead roles. The story continues the events of the first part—even after 12 years, the forces of darkness do not leave Arya alone. This time, Father Atharva has to save his daughter and several schoolgirls trapped in the clutches of the black magician Pratap.

The film has received a good response in the Gujarati belt, and the Hindi version is also slowly growing. Though the collections are limited to a small scale on working days, the support of the regional audience is keeping it afloat.

Now all eyes are on the weekend to see if the film will be able to cross the 15 crore net mark.

