Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: The journey of the supernatural-psychological horror film Vash: Level 2 continues at the box office. The film collected around 0.37 crore on its tenth day, the second Friday. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached 9.99 crore.

The film earned 1.3 crore on its opening day, of which 0.85 crore came from the Gujarati version and 0.45 crore from the Hindi version. The collection remained stable on the second and third day, and the business of 0.9 crore was done on both days. The film jumped greatly on Saturday’s fourth day and earned Rs 1.7 crore.

On Sunday, the fifth day, the film’s collection reached 2.2 crore, which made its first weekend even stronger. Although the film’s earnings dropped to 0.59 crores on Monday (Day 6), on Tuesday’s seventh day, there was a jump again, and the collection reached one crore. With earnings of 0.44 crores on the eighth day, on the ninth day, and now on the tenth day, the film earned 0.37 crores. The film has crossed the 9.99 mark.

Regarding the story, Vash: Level 2 takes forward the story of its first part, Vash (2023). Twelve years later, Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) has to face dark forces again when a puppet-like power takes control of some school girls. This time, he faces black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar).

The film also stars Janki Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Vishwa Rawal, Hansi Bapat, and Prem Gadhvi in ​​important roles. The direction and story are by Krishnadev Yagnik, while the production includes Big Box Series, Patel Processing, Ananta Businesscorp, and K S Entertainment Studios.

The film has gained a good hold among Gujarati and Hindi audiences. Horror movie lovers, in particular, have appreciated its thrill and supernatural theme.

It remains to be seen how strongly the film will be able to carry forward its earnings in the second weekend.

