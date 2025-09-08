Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Earnings reach 11.74 crores

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Vash Level 2, a sequel to the 2023 film Vash, has slowly made its mark at the box office. Within 12 days, the film collected 11.74 crores net (all languages). Of these, the total earnings of the first week were 10 crores, in which both Gujarati (5.22 crores) and Hindi (4.78 crores) languages ​​​​contributed almost equally.

Day-wise collection:

* Day 1 (Wednesday): 1.3 Cr

* Day 2 (Thursday): 0.9 Cr

* Day 3 (Friday): 0.9 Cr

* Day 4 (Saturday): 1.7 Cr

* Day 5 (Sunday): 2.2 Cr

* Day 6 (Monday): 0.7 Cr

* Day 7 (Tuesday): 1.1 Cr

* Day 8 (2nd Wednesday): 0.6 Cr

* Day 9 (2nd Thursday): 0.6 Cr

* Day 10 (2nd Friday): 0.45 Cr

* Day 11 (2nd Saturday): 0.65 Cr

* Day 12 (2nd Sunday): 0.64 Cr

Total: 11.74 crores

On Sunday, September 7, the film’s Gujarati occupancy was recorded at 20.08% and Hindi at 33.51%.

The story of Vash: Level 2 moves forward 12 years after its first part. This time, Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) has to face black magic and supernatural powers again when some school girls get possessed by a puppet-like power. This time, he faces black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar).

The film also stars Junky Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Vishwa Rawal, Hansi Bapat, and Prem Gadhvi in ​​important roles.

Krishnadev Yagnik directs and writes the story, while Big Box Series, Patel Processing, Ananta Businesscorp, and K S Entertainment Studios handle the production.

The film has received a good response, especially from Gujarati and Hindi audiences. Horror and thriller lovers have appreciated its story and effects.

Now it remains to be seen how strong the film is in maintaining its earning graph in the second week.

