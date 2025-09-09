Vash: Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar starrer collection reaches 11.98 crores

Vash: Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Directed by Krishndev Yagnik, Vash: Level 2 collected 0.20 crores on Monday, the 13th day of its release. Thus, the film’s India net collection has now increased to 11.98 crores. The worldwide collection has reached 12.58 crores.

The film had a slow start, but it got a good response from the audience on the weekends. On the first Sunday, the film made the highest collection of 2.2 crores. It maintained a stable performance the second weekend and earned 0.65 and 0.64 crores on Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, i.e., the 13th day, it earned 0.20 crores.

Day-wise collection:

Day 1 (Wednesday): 1.3 Cr

Day 2 (Thursday): 0.9 Cr

Day 3 (Friday): 0.9 Cr

Day 4 (Saturday): 1.7 Cr

Day 5 (Sunday): 2.2 Cr

Day 6 (Monday): 0.7 Cr

Day 7 (Tuesday): 1.1 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Wednesday): 0.6 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Thursday): 0.6 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Friday): 0.45 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Saturday): 0.65 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Sunday): 0.64 Cr

Day 13 (Monday): 0.20 Cr

Total: 11.98 Cr (India Net)

Total Collection Breakup

Worldwide: 12.58 Crore

India Net: 11.98 Crore

India Gross: 12.58 Crore

The film’s story moves forward 12 years from the first part of Vash. This time, Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) has to fight black magic and supernatural powers when some school girls come under the control of a puppet-like power. This time, he faces black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar).

Apart from Hitu Kanodia and Hiten Kumar, Junky Bodiwala, Monal Gajjar, Vishwa Rawal, Hansi Bapat, and Prem Gadhvi are also in important roles in the film.

Vash: Level 2 has been appreciated especially by Gujarati and Hindi audiences. Audiences fond of horror and thriller films have praised its story and visual effects.

It remains to be seen how strongly the film will be able to maintain its graph in the second week.

