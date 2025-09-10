Vash: Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Gujarati horror sequel struggles at the box office; earns 12.32 Cr

Vash: Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Gujarati supernatural psychological horror film “Vash: Level 2” has completed its 14 days. The film collected around 0.18 crore (Gujarati) and 0.16 crore (Hindi) on the 14th day. With this, the total India net collection of the film has reached 12.32 crore, while India’s gross and worldwide collection have reached 12.58 crore. The film did not get any special collection from the overseas market.

“Vash: Level 2” was released on 27 August 2025, and it was released in theaters in a Gujarati and Hindi dubbed version, “Vash Vivash Level 2”. But the film has received a limited response in the Hindi belt.

The story of the film begins 12 years after the first part, where Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) is still grappling with the tragedy of his daughter Arya (Janki Bodiwala)’s old possession. The new twist in the story comes when 10 school girls suddenly jump from the school roof together and start behaving violently and strangely after surviving. All this is the handiwork of the brother of a black magician named Rajnath (Hiten Kumar), who wants to spread chaos in society.

Director Krishnadev Yagnik has tried to show a mixture of fear and psychological tension in the film. The performances of Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar have been appreciated by the audience, but the response to the Hindi version has been lukewarm.

The film has a strong hold among the Gujarati audience, but it seems unlikely to be a big success on the pan-India level.

