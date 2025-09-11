Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Horror Sequel Stands at 12.48 Cr

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Krishnadev Yagnik’s film Vash Level 2 earned a total of 12.48 crores in India in 15 days of its release. The film was released on 27 August 2025 and received a good response in Gujarat and the Hindi belt.

The film collected 1.3 crore on its first day, with the Gujarat version contributing the most. The film picked up pace over the weekend and earned 1.7 crore on the fourth day (Saturday) and 2.2 crore on the fifth day (Sunday), totaling 10 crore.

The second week started slowly but saw slight growth on Saturday and Sunday. Day 11 earned 0.65 crore, and day 12 earned 0.68 crore. Weekdays again saw a decline.

On Day 15 (second Wednesday), the film collected around 0.16 crore (early estimates), taking its 15-day total collection to 12.48 crore.

Gujarati Version: approximately 6.5 crores, Hindi Dubbed Version: approximately six crores. The film’s response in the Gujarat belt was very strong, and the Hindi version contributed significantly to drawing the audience.

Vash Level 2 is a supernatural psychological horror film that continues the scary story of Atharva and Aarya. Its USPs are black magic, hypnosis, and intense drama. It is a sequel to the 2023 hit film Vash, and the audience was already very excited about it.

After two weeks, the film has proven itself as a hit regional-to-pan India release, earning 12.48 crores. In the third week, the film’s earnings may fall further, but it may gain stability from word of mouth in Gujarat and the Hindi belt.

