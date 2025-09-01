Vash: Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: 7 Cr+ Collection in Gujarati & Hindi

Vash: Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Vash: Level 2, a sequel to the 2023 superhit film Vash, has opened well at the box office and registered good collections in five days. The film was released in Gujarati and Hindi versions and is receiving positive responses from the audience in both languages. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned 7.07 crore (India Net) in Gujarat and Hindi markets, while the India gross collection has reached 8.18 crore.

The Gujarati version opened with 0.85 crores on the first day. On the second and third days, Thursday and Friday, the collection dropped to 0.50-0.50 crores. However, there was an improvement on Saturday, and the film did a business of 0.90 crores. There was an even bigger jump on Sunday, and the film recorded a collection of 1.21 crores. Overall, the Gujarati version earned 3.96 crores in the first five days.

At the same time, the Hindi dubbed version (Vash Vivash Level 2) also gradually strengthened its hold. On the first day, it collected 0.45 crores. On the second and third days, it had a low business of 0.40-0.40 crores. But growth was seen on Saturday, and it earned 0.80 crores. On Sunday, the Hindi version did a business of 1.06 crores with a great jump. Thus, the total net collection of the Hindi version in 5 days was 3.11 crores.

The story revolves around Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) and his daughter Aarya (Janki Bodiwala). Atharva, who saved his daughter from a dark force twelve years ago, knows that this darkness is still not gone from his life. This time, some school girls are found to be under the control of mysterious forces, and to save them, Atharva has to face the black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar). The film has a great balance of psychological horror and family emotions.

Talking about the star cast, the film stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in the lead roles. It is directed and written by Krishnadev Yagnik. Prashant Gohel and Harish S. Bhanushali handle cinematography, while Shivam Bhatt edits it. K S Entertainment Studios, Ananta Businesscorp, Patel Processing Studios, and Big Box Series Pvt Ltd jointly produce the film. Panorama Studios distributes it.

The film’s box office position is currently looking positive. The film has made a strong hold in the Gujarati belt, while the Hindi version is also slowly attracting the audience’s attention. Both languages ​​saw tremendous growth on Sunday, which is a good sign for the coming days. If this pace continues, then in the coming weeks, Vash: Level 2 will be considered another successful film of regional cinema.

