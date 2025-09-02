Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: 7.59 Cr India Net in 6 Days

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Vash: Level 2, a 2025 Gujarati supernatural-psychological horror film, has collected 7.59 crores net at the box office in its first six days. The film was released in theatres on 27 August 2025, and its Hindi-dubbed version, Vash Vivash Level 2, is also available.

The film grossed 1.3 crores on the first day, with the Gujarati version earning 0.85 crores and the Hindi version earning 0.45 crores. The collections remained stable on the second and third days, 0.9 crores and 0.9 crores, respectively. There was a great jump on the fourth day, and the film grossed 1.7 crores. The fifth day’s collection of 2.2 crores strengthened the film. However, the collections declined on Monday and earned only 0.59 crores.

The film’s story continues the story of the previous version, Vash (2023). Twelve years later, Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) learns he is not completely safe after saving his daughter Aarya (Janki Bodiwala) from a dark force. When a violent puppet-like force is seen controlling some school girls, Atharva is forced to start fighting this dark force again, this time against the black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar).

Other prominent characters in the film include Monal Gajjar (school principal), Vishwa Rawal (Vidya), Hansi Bapat, Chetan Dayaiya, and Prem Gadhvi.

Krishnadev Yagnik directed the film and wrote the story. Prashant Gohal and Harish S. Bhanushali did the cinematography, Shivam Bhatt edited, and Andrew Samuel composed the music. Vash: Level 2 is produced by Big Box Series, Patel Processing, Ananta Businesscorp, and K S Entertainment Studios, and distributed by Panorama Studios.

The film received a good response from the audience and horror-movie lovers in its first week, especially the Gujarati-speaking audience. Its supernatural theme and thrilling story make it worth watching.