Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Total 8.59 Cr India Net

Vash Level 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Gujarati supernatural-psychological horror film Vash: Level 2 has performed well on its seventh day as well. On Tuesday, the film registered an opening collection of around Rs 1 crore, taking the film’s total India nett earnings to Rs 8.59 crore.

The film earned 1.3 crore on its first day, with the Gujarati version earning 0.85 crore and the Hindi dubbed version earning 0.45 crore. On the second day, the collections dropped slightly to 0.9 crore, with the Gujarati version earning 0.5 crore and the Hindi version earning 0.4 crore. On the third day too, the collection remained stable at 0.9 crore. On the fourth day, the film showed a tremendous growth and earned 1.7 crore, while on the fifth day, the film’s hold strengthened further with earnings of 2.2 crore. On Monday, the sixth day, the earnings dropped to 0.59 crores, but on the seventh day, the film earned around Rs 1 crore and ended its first week on a great note.

Talking about the story, the film takes forward the story of Vash, released in 2023. In the story, after 12 years, Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) realizes that even after protecting his daughter Aarya (Janki Bodiwala) from the dark power, she is not completely safe. When the school girls are seen being influenced by a violent mannequin-like power, Atharva has to fight this dark power again. This time his challenge is in the form of black magician Pratap (Hiten Kumar). The film also stars Monal Gajjar, Vishwa Rawal, Hansi Bapat, Chetan Dayaiya and Prem Gadhvi in ​​important roles.

The film is directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, who has also written the story. Prashant Gohal and Harish S. Bhanushali handled the cinematography, Shivam Bhatt did the editing and Andrew Samuel composed the music. The film was produced under the banners of Big Box Series, Patel Processing, Ananta Businesscorp and K S Entertainment Studios and distributed by Panorama Studios.

The film received a good response from Gujarati audiences and horror movie lovers in its first week of release. The story full of supernatural and thriller elements attracted the audience to the theatres and the film made a strong mark at the box office.

