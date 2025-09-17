“Very Stupid,” Is What Vidhu Vinod Thought — What Followed Was Ranbir Kapoor’s Rise

Back in 2018 during the teaser launch of Sanju, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra surprised many with a brutally honest take on Ranbir Kapoor’s career. While he applauded Ranbir’s craft and his transformation into Sanjay Dutt for the film, he didn’t hold back when it came to the actor’s past decisions. Chopra openly called Ranbir’s earlier script choices “very stupid,” pointing to a period where the actor faced several box office failures, per The Indian Express.

This phase included films like Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Tamasha, Roy, and Jagga Jasoos — all of which underperformed commercially, despite Ranbir’s strong performances. This was a very rough patch for someone who was one of the promising actors of his generation. Chopra’s comment, though harsh, came from a place of honesty and perhaps even concern for an actor he obviously respected.

Ranbir, to his credit, took the criticism in his stride. He admitted to some unpredictability of the industry and was willing to consider these failures in his learning. Sanju was, however, an even bigger turning point for him. It was a massive commercial success and reminded the audience of the undeniable ability of Ranbir.

Interestingly, despite the success of Sanju, Ranbir and Vidhu Vinod Chopra haven’t collaborated since. Both, however, have continued to find success in their own paths. Chopra delivered the critically acclaimed 12th Fail, while Ranbir bounced back into the spotlight with the blockbuster Animal in 2023.

Looking ahead, Ranbir’s schedule is packed with ambitious projects. He is set to play Lord Ram in Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. There are also strong rumours of him leading the next Dhoom film.

While his journey has had ups and downs, Ranbir Kapoor seems to have found a better balance between artistic ambition and commercial success — perhaps taking to heart the tough love he once received.