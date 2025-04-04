Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Renowned actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, best known for his contributions to Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 87 in Mumbai. He was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he breathed his last at 3:30 am on Friday. Doctors cited heart-related complications as the primary cause of death, with liver cirrhosis as a secondary factor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on social media, acknowledging Kumar’s impact on Indian cinema. Sharing pictures with the late actor, Modi highlighted his deep connection to patriotic themes in his films and how his work inspired a sense of national pride.

Kumar’s son, Kunal Goswami, stated that the actor had been dealing with health challenges for a while. He described his father’s passing as peaceful and mentioned that the final rites would be performed the following morning.

Born as Harikrishnan Goswami in 1937 in Abbottabad, British India (now in Pakistan), Kumar’s early years were shaped by the partition and its aftermath. He entered the film industry in 1957 with Fashion and gained recognition with Kanch Ki Gudiya in 1961. Over the decades, he became synonymous with films that explored themes of social and national significance.

His contributions to cinema earned him several honors, including the Padma Shri in 1992, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Beyond films, Kumar also had a brief political stint, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2004. His legacy in cinema and his influence on audiences remain enduring.