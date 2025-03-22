Veteran actor Rakesh Pandey passes away at 77

Rakesh Pandey, a well-known figure in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema, passed away on March 21 at the age of 77. He was undergoing treatment at Arogyanidhi Hospital in Mumbai, where he took his last breath at 8:50 am. The cause of death has been identified as cardiac arrest.

His final rites were conducted at Shastri Nagar crematorium in the presence of family members and close associates. He is survived by his wife, daughter Jasmeet, and a granddaughter.

Pandey stepped into the world of films with Sara Akash in 1969, directed by Basu Chatterjee. His performance in the film earned him recognition, and he went on to act in several Hindi and Bhojpuri films over the years. Before entering the film industry, he pursued formal training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and later at the Bhartendu Academy of Dramatic Arts. His early association with IPTA provided him with a strong foundation in theater.

Throughout his career, Pandey played significant roles in films such as Indian, Dil Chahta Hai, Champion, and Amar Prem. In Bhojpuri cinema, he was part of notable projects like Balam Pardesiya. His presence extended to television, where he appeared in serials such as Chotti Bahu and Devi.

His final screen appearance was in The Rise of Sudarshan Chakra in 2023. With a career spanning decades, Pandey contributed to various genres of cinema and television. His passing marks the end of an era in Indian entertainment.