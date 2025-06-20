Veteran Actor Vivek Lagoo Passes Away, Marathi Cinema Mourns a Great Loss

Marathi theatre and cinema have lost a great artist today. Veteran actor Vivek Lagoo has passed away. His death has left a deep void in the world of art, which will be difficult to fill.

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar expressed condolences on the social media platform X and wrote,

“Soulful Tribute!.. The news of the death of actor Vivek Lagoo is extremely sad. With his departure, Marathi theatre and cinema have lost a cheerful, alert and sensitive personality.”

He praised Vivek Lagoo’s multifaceted acting ability and said, “His strong stage presence, his emotional but light-hearted characters on television, and his innate sense of comic timing made him immortal in the hearts of the audience.”

Vivek Lagoo had made a distinct identity not only in Marathi cinema but also in Hindi films. His roles in films like ‘Ugly’ (2013), ‘What About Savarkar?’ (2015) and ‘Sarv Mangal Savdhan’ (2016) were highly appreciated.

His personal life was also often in the news. He was the ex-husband of the famous actress Reema Lagoo. The two met in 1976, but later parted ways. Reema Lagoo passed away in 2017. His daughter Mrinmayee Lagoo is also a well-known actress and theatre director, who is carrying forward the art legacy of her parents.

Vivek Lagoo’s departure is an irreparable loss for Indian theatre and cinema. The depth, simplicity and effectiveness of his acting will always keep him memorable.

May his soul rest in peace and may the family find the strength to bear this loss.

