Veteran Actress And Theatre Icon Meena Passes Away at 81

Renowned actress and theatre stalwart Meena, celebrated for her contributions to Malayalam cinema and theatre, passed away at the age of 81. She is survived by her son, Manoj Ganesh, a television serial director, and daughter, Sangeetha.

Meena’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at Shanthitheeram in Shoranur.

Born in 1942 in Kallekulangara, Palakkad, to Tamil actor K.P. Keshavan, Meena began her illustrious career as a theatre artiste at the age of 19. Her dedication to the stage saw her working with esteemed theatre groups such as SL Puram Surya Soma, KPAC, Kayamkulam Kerala Theatres, and Thrissur Chinmayi, earning numerous accolades for her performances.

In 1971, Meena married playwright and actor A.N. Ganesh, and the couple founded the drama troupe Pournami Kalamandir in Shoranur. Together, they created a legacy, with Meena performing in over two dozen plays penned by Ganesh. Notable works include Panchajanyam, Simhasanam, Swarnamayooram, Kaattu Maari Veeshi, and Nokkukuthikkal. Despite personal challenges, Meena’s unwavering commitment to her craft was evident, even performing on stage while eight months pregnant. In 1992, Ganesh’s play Udaranimiyaam won the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award.

Meena transitioned to cinema in 1976 with P.A. Backer’s Manimuzhakkam and went on to act in over 100 films. Some of her most celebrated performances include Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, Karumadikkuttan, Punaradhivasam, Meesha Madhavan, and Nandanam. Her versatility and depth as an actress left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.

Meena’s enduring legacy is defined by her artistic excellence, spanning theatre and cinema, and her profound influence on the cultural landscape of Kerala. Her contributions will continue to inspire generations of artistes.