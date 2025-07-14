Veteran Actress B Saroja Devi Passes Away at 87, South Indian Cinema Mourns a Legend

Veteran South Indian cinema actress B Saroja Devi died at her residence in Bengaluru on Monday. She was 87 years old and was suffering from age-related ailments for some time. The news of her demise has plunged the film industry and her fans into deep mourning.

B Saroja Devi was fondly called “Kannadatu Paingili” (Parrot of Kannada) in Tamil cinema and “Abhinaya Saraswati” in Kannada. Her acting, grace, and charisma made her a precious heritage of South India and Indian cinema.

In 1955, at just 17, she started her acting career with the Kannada film ‘Mahakavi Kalidas’. She also received a National Award for her excellent performance in this film. After this, the 1958 Tamil film Nadodi Mannan, in which she worked with M. G. Ramachandran, made her the top actress of Tamil cinema.

Even after marriage, she remained active in films and ruled the industry for decades. People still remember her and MGR’s pairing, especially in the blockbuster films ‘Enga Veetu Pillai’ and ‘Anbe Vaa’.

After her demise, fans and celebrities paid emotional tributes on social media. Actress and leader Khushbu Sundar wrote, “A golden era has come to an end. Saroja Devi Amma was the greatest. My Bangalore tour would have been incomplete without meeting her. She will be missed a lot. Om Shanti.”

Kiccha Sudeep called her the ‘goddess of acting’ and wrote, “She was like the Paarijaat flower – gone from us, leaving behind her fragrance.”

Superstar Rajinikanth also tweeted, “The great actress Saroja Devi, who won the hearts of millions, is no more with us. May her soul rest in peace.”

Musician and Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy president Sadhu Kokila said, “It is an irreparable loss not just for Kannada but for the entire Indian cinema.”

Prabhudheva also called her “the epitome of grace and legend”.

B Saroja Devi’s life was the epitome of simplicity, dignity, and talent. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Her smile, expressions, and life of art will always be remembered.

Om Shanti, Saroja Devi Ji.

