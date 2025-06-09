Veteran Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies At 76

This evening begins with the heartbreaking news of the death of veteran filmmaker and director Partho Ghosh. Known for his notable contributions to the industry, the filmmaker passed away today, Monday, June 9. This incident took place at his residence in Mumbai’s Madh Island in the morning due to a heart attack. He was 76 years old at the time of his death.

Rituparna Sengupta confirmed Partho’s death news. The actress also penned heartfelt condolences and tribute to the filmmaker. He was survived by his wife, Gouri Ghosh.

Talking about Partho Ghosh’s journey in the entertainment business, it was filled with ups and downs. He began his career as an assistant director and soon entered Bollywood with his talent and hard work. However, it was his 100 Days in 1991 project that marked his breakthrough, which catapulted him to popularity. It was a suspense film featuring the legendary Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Besides that, he has given some other hits, like Geet, a romantic film featuring Divya Bharti and Avinash Wadhawan. Films like Dalaal, Agni Sakshi, Teesra Kaun?, Ghulam-E-Musthafa, and Yugpurush are among his most popular projects.

In addition, Ghosh also contributed to television in both Hindi and Bengali. He is also credited for launching actress Rituparna Sengupta in Hindi films in 1994. He made his comeback in 1018 with Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyaar Ke.