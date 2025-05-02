Veteran Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49

Veteran Malayalam film and television actor Vishnu Prasad died at night on Friday, 2 May 2025. The actor was 49 years old when he took his last breath. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi and was undergoing treatment for his liver-related illness. The actor was in critical condition for the last few days.

Vishu Prasad succumbed to illness, although his daughter volunteered to donate her liver. In addition, the family was struggling to arrange money for the treatment. As per the reports by OnManorama, Vishnu’s family struggled to arrange thirty lakhs for the treatment. The actor was survived by his two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika. The actor died around 1 am, as per the reports.

Vishnu Prasad is a well-known name in Malayalam TV and films, known for his iconic presence on screen. He has appeared in films like Kaasi, Kaiyethum Doorathu, Lion, Runway, Mampazhakaalam, Ben Johnson, and Lokanathan IAS. He became a familiar face on TV with his appearances in Sthreepadam, Ente Mathavu, and Swayamvaram.

Vishnu Prasad’s last rites are expected to take place today as the preparations have started to allow his family members to arrive and bid their final goodbye.

Actor Kishor Satya announced Vishnu Prasad’s death through social media. However, stars like Seema G Nair, Apasara, Beena Antony, and others expressed their heartfelt condolences.