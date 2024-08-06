Veteran Sushma Seth’s young granddaughter Mihika Seth passes away

Actor Divya Seth’s daughter, Mihika Sheth passed away back on Monday. The actor took to social media to announce the tragic news earlier today which was met with extreme shock and disbelief amongst everyone. Mihika was a young teenager and apart from being the daughter of Divya Sheth, she was also the granddaughter of the legendary veteran, Sushma Seth.

Divya and her husband, Siddharth Shah went on to share a joint note with minimal details. However, reports suggest that Mihika was suffering from a prolonged illness. Their post read, ‘“With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5, 2024.”

The report also suggested that Mihika had a seizure after having a fever for a while. It was only earlier this week when Divya posted a ‘kal, aaj aur kal’ sorta image where the three generations of women were standing together and posing. There was no report about Mihika suffering from anything at that point of time.

Talking about Divya, she is best known for her roles in shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Banegi Apni Baat apart from film roles like Jab We Met and Dil Dhadakne Do among others. Sushma Seth has amassed a long career of multiple decades over the years.

Mihika’s passing away comes at a time when a few days ago, b-town also witnessed the tragic death of Krishna Kumar’s daughter, Tishaa Kumar, who also suffered from a prolonged illness.