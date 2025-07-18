Veteran Tamil Filmmaker, Cinematographer, and Actor Velu Prabhakaran Passes Away at 68 in Chennai

Famous Tamil cinema filmmaker, cinematographer, and actor Velu Prabhakaran passed away on Friday morning. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 68. He was ill for a long time and was admitted to the ICU for the last few days. On Thursday, his team had informed that his condition is very critical and he is under the observation of doctors.

Industry trackers and his family confirmed his death on Friday morning. Velu Prabhakaran is known for his bold and revolutionary cinema, in which he often raised sensitive issues like the caste system, atheism, and sexuality.

His body will be kept for the last darshan at Valasaravakkam in Chennai from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon. His last rites will be performed at Porur crematorium on Sunday evening.

Velu Prabhakaran started his career as a cinematographer in 1980 with the film Ivargal Vidyasamanvargal. As a director, he made his first film Naalaya Manithan (1989), which was a science fiction. This film was loved by the audience and after this he made its sequel Adhisay Manithan in 1990.

He also turned to action films in the 90s and early 2000s but he got most recognition for his films made on social issues. In films like Kadavul and Kadhal Kathai, he openly touched upon topics like caste, religion and sexuality, due to which he often clashed with the censor board.

His film Kadhal Arangam was made in 2004 but due to the censor board, it was released in 2009 as Kadhal Kathai. There was a lot of controversy about this film because it had bold dialogues and scenes.

His last film as a director was Oru Iyakkunarin Kadhal Diary, which was released in 2017. His last film as an actor was Gajanana, which was released in 2025.

Velu Prabhakaran was first married to actress and director P. Jayadevi. Later in 2017, he married actress Shirley Das, who had worked in his film Kadhal Kathai. Shirley was almost half his age, and their marriage was much talked about.

The departure of this outspoken and bindaas filmmaker of the Tamil industry is the end of an era.

May his soul rest in peace.

