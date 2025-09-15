Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Expecting First Child In Late 2025 [Report]

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s most admired couples, are reportedly expecting their first child later this year. As per a recent media report, the baby is due between October and November 2025, marking a joyful milestone after their wedding in December 2021.

The couple has been in the spotlight since their marriage, with fans being all in love and gaga over them. Over the past year, there habs been ongoing speculation about a possible pregnancy, which Vicky had previously dismissed while promoting one of his films. At the time, he had maintained that they would share such news when the time felt right.

The pair, who held an aura of privacy and elegance, became known in the industry as the golden couple. Vicky is often regarded as a wise and supportive partner while Katrina continues to be seen as one of the foremost successful actresses in Hindi cinema.

Vicky, in an interview, said how Katrina enriches and balances his life. Their bond is said to have been nurtured on a foundation of honesty, mutual respect, and creative synergy. Both cherish their careers, but never forget to encourage one another’s development.

With the announcement of the forthcoming arrival of their child, clippings of wishes and longing are flowing from the other side of the globe. With their livelihood still blossoming, the world is watching their story of grace and strength.