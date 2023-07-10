ADVERTISEMENT
Vicky Kaushal to rope in for Karan Johar’s next, deets inside

Karan Johar shared some exciting news for movie fans. He revealed that he will be collaborating with the talented actor Vicky Kaushal for his upcoming project. Read details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jul,2023 14:00:15
In a recent announcement on his Instagram, Karan Johar shared some exciting news for movie fans. He revealed that he will be collaborating with the talented actor Vicky Kaushal for his upcoming project. This announcement has created a buzz in the industry, with people eagerly anticipating what this collaboration will bring. Karan Johar is known for his storytelling skills, while Vicky Kaushal has impressed audiences with his spectacular acting chops on the screen.

Karan Johar announces project with Vicky Kaushal

Karan Johar announcing the same, wrote on Instagram, “A film that is exceptionally close to my heart for various reasons….@bindraamritpal (the producer and family to me) has not only grown to be such a force of content and talent but I’m proud of how he has created a company of warmth and creativity. A company that puts goodwill over any commerciality. @anandntiwari, his partner and director of our film is the funniest guy in town with a golden heart! His film reflects both in absolute abundance. I’m so thrilled to collaborate with @vickykaushal09 , who I not only admire immensely as an artist but also as a human being of dignity and strength! I can’t wait to direct him one day again soon…We had such a blast in Lust Stories!!! @ammyvirk is a powerhouse of energy and artistry in equal measure! Love him and his sheer aura and vibe! And my darling @tripti_dimri who is in a commercial avatar for the first time. Her gorgeousness & presence has enhanced her every beat in the film! She is so solid!”

Vicky Kaushal to rope in for Karan Johar’s next, deets inside 832289

He added, “@apoorva1972 and I are blessed to make multiple movies with @leomediacollective …. Bahut sari picturein baaki hai mere doston….Can’t wait to announce the title of this riot of an entertainer with a beating heart! Heartfelt gratitude to our team and family at @primevideoin for being the most amazing studio and collaborators on this fim….watch this space for more”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

