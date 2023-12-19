Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Baby’ Brother’s Film To Be Remade In Hindi

The 2023 Telugu film Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam , broke all boxoffice records. A quirky lovestory featuring semi-newcomers, Baby made at an estimated budget of 15 crores has so far made almost 100 crores at the boxoffice making it one of the biggest small-budget moneyspinners of all times.

And now, Baby is on the verge of being remade in Hindi.

When this writer contacted the film’s producer Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu, known in the Telugu industry as SKN, he was over the moon. “Yes, Sir Baby is going to be remade into Hindi. Not only Hindi but also Tamil. In both languages the star cast will be fresh, if not newcomers, then semi-newcomers. The USP of Baby was the underexposed cast. Both Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya were relatively unknown faces. They had done films before. But Anand was known as Vijay Deverakonda’s brother and Vaishnavi’s work was unrecognized. We want unexposed faces in Hindi remake, although let tell you,some of the biggest star-children in Bollywood want to do the Hindi remake of Baby.”

SKN has been approached by some of the biggest producers in Filmistan for the remake rights.

Laughs SKN, “That’s right,Sir. You will be surprised at the names that are interested in our small film which nobody expected to turn so big. So far the boxoffice collections of Baby are Rs 96 crores.It is all destiny,Sir.Baby breaking records is a miracle.”

Blitzed by remake requests SKN has already zeroed on on the Hindi producer he will give the remake right to. “It’s not about the money only. It is also about putting my Baby in safe hands.The producer who is doing the Hindi remake of Baby has a solid track record of credible projects. I am a hundred percent confident he will do full justice to Baby. I am sorry we are not ready to disclose the producer’s name as yet.”