Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by ex-assistant, actor denies claim

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who renowned for his iconic portrayal of Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious film series, is now facing serious accusations of sexual assault from his former assistant, Asta Joanasson. As per reports in Times Of India, the allegations, which were made public on Thursday, have sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

According to a report by BBC, Asta has filed a case against Vin, claiming that the actor sexually assaulted her in a hotel suite. The alleged incident involved Diesel pinning Joanasson to the wall, forcibly pushing her onto his bed, and engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct despite her pleas to stop. The former assistant further alleges that she was terminated from Diesel’s company just hours after the assault occurred.

The aftermath of the incident left Joanasson traumatized, according to her statements. She asserts that the termination of her employment intensified her belief that resisting Diesel’s advances led to the consequences she faced. The claims not only point towards sexual assault but also include allegations of gender discrimination.

In response to the serious allegations, Vin’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, vehemently denied the claims. Freedman asserted that this was the first time Diesel became aware of the accusations, which are more than 13 years old, made by an employee who had worked with him for just nine days. The attorney went on to describe the allegations as outlandish and categorically stated, Vin Diesel denies this claim in its entirety.

In a statement to BBC News, a lawyer for Ms. Jonasson said, “(Asta) seeks to hold Vin Diesel and those who allowed and covered up his sexual assault accountable for their egregious actions. We hope her courageous decision to come forward helps create lasting change and empowers other survivors.”