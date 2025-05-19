Vishal And Sai Dhanshika Announced Wedding Date; Will Tie Knot On THIS Date

The announcement happened during the audio launch event of ‘Yogi Da’, both artists not only made their relationship official, but also announced that they are going to get married on 29 August 2025. This announcement, made in the presence of fans and media, surprised everyone and this news started trending on social media immediately.

On this occasion, a video of Sai is also going viral on social media, in which she is seen saying on stage, ‘All I want is that he should be happy, that’s it … and I love you.’ On hearing this, Vishal blushed and was seen smiling. Sai further said, “We started talking a few months ago, and now we are planning to get married on August 29. We had not planned to tell this today, but a report came out this morning, so we thought there was no point in hiding it now. Anyway, the audio launch was already planned, and he was repeatedly telling me that we are just friends, and not to tell this thing publicly. But when the report came out, we thought it better to tell everything ourselves. Now there is nothing to hide.’

It is worth noting that a few days ago Vishal fainted during a beauty pageant due to ill health, due to which the fans were very worried. However, he looked completely healthy and happy at the audio launch event of ‘Yogi Da’. During the event, he was seen hugging Sai and caressing her head lovingly.

Now, fans are congratulating this beautiful couple and sending best wishes for the beginning of their new life.

