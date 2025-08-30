Vishal Krishna Reddy Gets Engaged To Sai Dhanshika On His Birthday

Actor Vishal Krishna Reddy and well-known Tamil cinema actress Sai Dhanshika announced their engagement in Chennai. This day was even more special because it coincided with Vishal’s birthday. That is, it was an occasion of double happiness on the same day—birthday and engagement.

Vishal shared pictures on his X handle in which both are seen in traditional attire, wearing garlands around their necks. He wrote, “Thank you all who gave a lot of love and blessings on my birthday. I am sharing the biggest happiness of today with all of you—my and Sai Dhanshika’s engagement. I am feeling positive and blessed, and I need your blessings and good vibes as always.”

Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happend today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families.feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and… pic.twitter.com/N417OT11Um — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) August 29, 2025

This moment of engagement was really heart-warming. Only close family and friends were present on this happy occasion. The duo also caught everyone’s attention at the audio launch of Sai Dhanshika’s film Yogi Da. Their smiles and ease while holding hands in front of the camera showed that this relationship is made from the heart.

Know about Sai Dhanshika

Born on 20 November 1989 in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, Dhanushika has been active in the film world since 2006. Her role as Rajinikanth’s daughter in Kabali (2016) made her a household name. She played different characters in many films, such as Peranmai, Thirudi, and Kempa, and she was a versatile actress.

Vishal’s journey

48-year-old Vishal, the son of producer G.K. Reddy, made his acting debut in 2004 with Chellamae. He has given many hit films with the image of an action hero in Tamil cinema. This double birthday and engagement celebration made this day even more special for his fans.

IWMBuzz extends its heartiest congratulations to actor Vishal and actress Sai Dhanshika on their engagement.

