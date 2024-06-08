Voices From The South Indian Film Industry Pay Homage To Ramoji Rao

Varun Tej: A pioneer and a great visionary, Ramoji Rao had a very big impact on the field of journalism. He created jobs and opportunities for so many families. We can’t even begin to evaluate his contribution.”

Always worked towards the upliftment of journalism and the film industry. Nagarjuna: “It is an irreplaceable loss for state of Andhra Pradesh. Ramoji Rao was a visionary, educationist, film producer and media baron. He excelled in all these sphere. Just take his Ramoji Film City: it is the hub of multi-activity for film shooting not only in Telugu but many other languages. Ramoji Film City is a universe in itself. Million of tourists visit the it every year. Our family especially my father Akkineni Nageswara Rao was very close to Ramoji Rao. In fact Ramoji Rao attended a college that my father incepted(The Akkineni Nageswara Rao college) and Ramoji Rao was always expressing his thanks to my father for the college as it was the closest to his village. What can I say about a man whose influence over the media and the film industry was all-pervasive? He was institution in himself.”

Resul Pookutty: “In the entertainment world, where Indians were subservient to the West and its mythic prowess, though we made the most number of films, there stood a man tall, imposing and holding our pride high, that is Ramoji Rao. His passing creates a huge vacuum, may his astral journey be as opulent as the sprawling city Ramoji Film City he created where dreams and aspirations of millions takes its flight.”

Adivi Sesh: “A visionary entrepreneur who changed the course of journalism, cinema, and much more. His enterprise is by far one of the most inspiring success stories that we have ever known. Rest In Peace to a Pioneer. Om Shanti.”

Krish Jagarlamudi: “His life which is filled with truth in every word and morality in every page, is an everlasting gift to the Telugu people and the nation.I am praying for the perfect peace of the soul of Shri Ramoji Rao, the constant guardian of values, lover of language, media maharaj, and an inspirational guide to many people like us .And as Rajamouli Garu said, it is great if he is honoured with a Bharat Ratna.”

Prasanth Varma: “He is a legend and his contributions to the film industry is unparalleled. When I was shooting in RFC(Ramoji Film City) for HanuMan he wanted to meet me to discuss about the latest technologies in filmmaking like unreal engine and virtual production! I was surprised to know his enthusiasm to do more for Cinema at this age! Unfortunately we couldn’t meet and I can’t believe he is no more!I hope whoever comes in his place makes the best use of the resources he left and help cinema thrive.Actually I waited for the meeting because there were many things I wanted to discuss with him.”