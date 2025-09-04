War 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Action Drama Nears 236 Crores

On Wednesday, the film collected approximately 0.40 crore. Over the course of its initial week, War 2 achieved remarkable success, earning 204.25 crores. The opening day collection was 52 crores, followed by a gradual increase to 57.85 crores on the second day. The consistent earnings of over 30 crores during the weekend provided a strong foundation for the film’s performance.

However, the film’s performance experienced a decline in the second week, with only 27 crores added to its total collection. From Friday to Thursday, the collection fluctuated between 4 crores and 1.5 crores. The decline accelerated in the third week, with the film recording only 0.65 crores on the 16th day, 1.15 crores on the 17th, 1.45 crores on the 18th, 0.40 crores on the 19th, 0.55 crores on the 20th, and finally, 0.40 crores on the 21st day.

Consequently, the total collection for the three weeks stands at 235.85 crores.

Day-Wise India Net Collection:

* Day 1 (Thursday): 52 Cr

* Day 2 (Friday): 57.85 Cr

* Day 3 (Saturday): 33.25 Cr

* Day 4 (Sunday): 32.65 Cr

* Day 5 (Monday): 8.75 Cr

* Day 6 (Tuesday): 9 Cr

* Day 7 (Wednesday): 5.75 Cr

* Day 8 (Thursday): 5 Cr

Week 1 Total: 204.25 Cr

* Day 9 (Friday): 4 Cr

* Day 10 (Saturday): 6.85 Cr

* Day 11 (Sunday): 7.25 Cr

* Day 12 (Monday): 2.15 Cr

* Day 13 (Tuesday): 2.75 Cr

* Day 14 (Wednesday): 2.5 Cr

* Day 15 (Thursday): 1.5 Cr

Week 2 Total: 27 Cr

* Day 16 (Friday): 0.65 Cr

* Day 17 (Saturday): 1.15 Cr

* Day 18 (Sunday): 1.45 Cr

* Day 19 (Monday): 0.40 Cr

* Day 20 (Tuesday): 0.55 Cr

* Day 21 (Wednesday): 0.40 Cr (Early Estimates)

Week 3 Running Total: 4.6 Cr

Although the net business of 235.85 crores appears substantial, it presents a challenge for this film with a budget of approximately 400 crores to achieve profitability.

Despite being directed by Ayan Mukerji and being a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, the film’s audience reception has significantly diminished by the third week. Consequently, attention will now be directed towards the fourth week and overseas collections.

For further updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.