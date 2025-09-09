War 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film crosses 364 crores

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited new installment of the spy universe, War 2, performed brilliantly at the box office in the 26 days following its release. However, the film’s earning pace slowed considerably when it reached the fourth week. On Monday, i.e., Day 26, the film earned only 0.02 crores.

So far, the total net collection of the film has been 236.49 crores, the gross collection in India has been 282.53 crores, and the overseas collection has been 81.75 crores. With this, the worldwide box office collection of the film has reached 364.28 crores.

‘War 2’ is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars F andthik Roshan, Jr NTR (whose Hindi debut is this), and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana also play important roles.

Talkinalso plays the film and takes forward the story of Kabir Dhaliyal (Hrithik Roshan), who was once a RAW agent but has now become the biggest threat to the country’s security. Special Unit Officer Vikram Chellapathi (Junior NTR) is responsible for stopping him. This exciting story is full of action, emotion, and thrill.

This approximately 173-minute-long film strongly held the box office in the opening week itself. However, from the third week onwards, its earnings graph started falling, and now it has reached its slow pace.

The film’s grand action sequences, the pairing of Hrithik and Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s glamorous screen presence kept the audience hooked. Now, it remains to be seen if the film can join the 400 crore club in the coming days.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for every box office update.