War 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR Starrer Enters Final Leg With 364.3 Cr Worldwide

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: War 2 has maintained its hold at the box office on the 27th day of its release. The film recorded a net collection of only 0.02 crore on Tuesday, taking its total India Net Collection to 236.51 crore. At the same time, the film’s Worldwide Collection has reached 364.3 crore, including India’s Gross of 282.55 crore and overseas of 81.75 crore. Although the film’s collection has slowed down now, it has already become one of the biggest hits of 2025.

The film’s biggest strength was the pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, which was well-received by the audience. Kiara Advani’s character also brings freshness to the story. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji, is part of the YRF Spy Universe, and is a sequel to War (2019).

So, here’s the story of War 2. It’s all about Kabir Dhaliwal, played by Hrithik Roshan. Remember him? He used to be a RAW agent, but now he’s on a dangerous mission. And guess who’s in his way? Vikram Chelapathi, played by the talented Jr. NTR. Their clash is epic, filled with non-stop action that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat!

Despite the long runtime (173 minutes), the film kept the audience engaged with its brilliant VFX, international-scale action sequences, and powerful music (Pritam).

The film’s business is now in its final stage. Box office analysts believe that the film will add some more collections in the coming days, but it is likely to reach 375 crores worldwide.

