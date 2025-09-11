War 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR Starrer Stands Strong at 364.32 Cr Worldwide

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: After the superhit success of Siddharth Anand’s War (2019), Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 has performed brilliantly at the box office in 28 days. The film has earned a net 236.53 crore in India, gross 282.57 crore, and overseas 81.75 crore. With this, the total worldwide film production has reached 364.32 crore.

On the 28th day (Thursday), the film collected around 0.02 crore, making it a lower but stable performer in its fourth week.

* India Net Collection: 236.53 crore

* India Gross Collection: 282.57 crore

* Overseas Collection: 81.75 crore

* Worldwide Total: 364.32 crore

War 2 is the sixth installment of the YRF Spy Universe, marking Jr NTR’s first entry in Hindi films. He is seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the film. The story is based on the cat-and-mouse chase between Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik) and Vikram Chelapathi (Jr NTR), a great mix of action, thrill, and emotions.

Even after four weeks, War 2’s collection stands at 364 crore+. Although the decline is clearly visible in the fourth week, the film has secured its place at the box office. It will be interesting to see how long it will take to reach the 375 crore club in the coming days.

