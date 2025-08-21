Weapons Box Office Collection Day 13: Zach Cregger’s Mystery Horror Thriller Earns 7.07 Cr

Weapons Box Office Collection Day 13: The American mystery horror film Weapons has started slowly at the box office in India. The film recorded an India net collection of 0.69 crore on the first day, 8th August. On the 13th day, Wednesday, 20th August, the film earned 0.23 crores.

The film recorded a net collection of 7.07 crore, while India’s gross was 8.46 crore. Regarding the worldwide box office, the worldwide collection of films has reached 1300.81 crores.

Zach Cregger wrote, directed, and produced the film, which stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. The story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of 17 children and their abduction by an unseen force.

Weapons premiered in the Philippines on August 6, 2025, and was released in the US on August 8, 2025. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film is receiving good reviews from critics, but initial collections in India were below expectations.

The film’s budget is 38 million (about 317 crores), so all eyes are on its future performance in India. If mouth publicity and horror-thriller audience support are received, the collection may increase in the coming days.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office and entertainment.