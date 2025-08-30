Weapons Box Office Collection Day 22: Josh Brolin and Julia Garner’s horror thriller earns 9.33 crores in India

Weapons Box Office Collection Day 22:The American mystery horror film Weapons is slowly gaining its foothold in India. Released on 8 August 2025, the film has done a business of 9.33 crore net in India in 20 days. According to the latest data from Sacnilk.com, on Friday, August 29, on the 22nd day, the film collected 0.12 crores. With this, the film’s India gross has reached 10.99 crores, overseas collection 525 crores, and worldwide total 1303.34 crores.

The film started with just 0.69 crores on the first day. Although its business in Hollywood has been great, its initial collections in India were less than expected.

Weapons is written and directed by Zach Cregger. It is also produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Cary Christopher, and Amy Madigan.

The story of the film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of 17 children and their abduction by an unseen force. This story manages to create an atmosphere of thrill and fear among the audience.

Weapons premiered in the Philippines on 6 August 2025 and was released in the US on 8 August. Warner Bros. Pictures distributes it worldwide, including India. The film has received good reviews from critics, but the number of viewers in India was less than expected.

The film’s budget is approximately $38 million (about 317 crores). The makers are now eyeing its further performance in India. If word-of-mouth publicity and support from the horror-thriller audience increase, then its earnings may increase in the coming days.

Stay connected with IWMBuzz.com for every update related to the box office and entertainment.