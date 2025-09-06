Weapons Box Office Collection Day 29: Josh Brolin and Julia Garner’s horror thriller continues its journey in India, earns 10.07 Cr

Weapons Box Office Collection Day 29: The American horror-mystery film Weapons is slowly gaining ground in India. Released on 8 August 2025, the film has made a net profit of 10.07 crore in India. According to the latest data from Sacnilk.com, on Friday, 5 September 2025, i.e., on the 29th day, the film earned 0.01 crore.

The film’s India gross has reached 11.84 crores, and overseas collection has reached 525 crores, while the worldwide total is 1304.19 crores. The film has performed well in Hollywood, but its earnings in India were below initial expectations.

Weapons is written and directed by Zach Cregger and produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon. The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Cary Christopher, and Amy Madigan in lead roles.

The story of the film is based on the mysterious disappearance and kidnapping of 17 children. This story of the disappearance of children by an unknown power creates thrill and fear among the audience.

Weapons premiered in the Philippines on 6 August 2025 and was released in the US on 8 August. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing it worldwide, including in India. The film has received good reviews from critics, but the number of viewers in India was less than expected.

The film’s budget is around $38 million (317 crore). The makers are now eyeing its further performance in India. If word-of-mouth and audience support for the horror-thriller increase, the earnings may increase in the coming days.

