Weapons Box Office Collection Day 31: Crosses 1300 crores Worldwide, Slow pace in India

Weapons Box Office Collection Day 31: Director and writer Zach Cregger’s film Weapons has performed brilliantly internationally and touched the figure of 1304.25 crores worldwide. However, India’s earnings graph remained relatively slow. The film has earned a total of 10.13 crores net and 11.9 crores gross in India. At the same time, a huge 525 crore has been earned from the overseas market.

The film collected 0.03 crores on Day 31. The number of viewers in India has been low since the first day, so the film had a limited impact on the box office here.

The story of Weapons revolves around the mysterious disappearance and kidnapping of 17 children. This tale of the disappearance of children by unknown forces creates fear and shivers in the audience. The film became a critic’s favorite due to its thrilling and dark storytelling, but it could not reach the general audience as deeply.

The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Cary Christopher, and Amy Madigan in lead roles. It is produced by Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon, while Warner Bros. Pictures handles distribution.

Weapons premiered in the Philippines on August 6, 2025, and was released in the US and other countries on August 8. Made on a budget of approximately $38 million (317 crores), the film is still expected to see a slight increase in collections in the coming days if the word-of-mouth in India remains strong.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for all the Box Office and Entertainment news.