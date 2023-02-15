Prabhas enjoys a huge fanbase all across the nation. While the pan India superstar has always ruled the hearts of the masses with his indistinct charm, he is widely praised for the hospitality that he delivers to his team and his co-stars. Time and again the superstar has gone out of his way to present his hospitality to his team. While we have heard a lot about his serving nature, this time the beautiful actress Tamanna Bhatia seems to be impressed with Prabhas’s hospitality.

Recently during an interview, when asked about working with Prabhas and his hospitable nature, Tamanna said, “Prabhas hospitality is universal. It’s very easy to say 30 dishes which, according to him, is not at all about money. It’s about making people feel special. INSANELY MAGNETIC, the perfect explanation for a real king. Prabhas is actually unaware and clueless about the amount of impact he has on people and the stardom he holds around him.”

Earlier, many of Prabhas’s costars have been seen praising the superstar for his hospitality. Stars like Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan have praised the delicious home-cooked food that Prabhas has offered to them during their shoot.

On the work front, Prabhas has a very interesting lineup with films like Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K.

Well, absolutely amazing and marvelous, ain’t it? Brilliant and amazing in the true sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com