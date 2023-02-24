Not many know that Sridevi was supposed to play the role that Ramya Krishnan eventually did in Baahubali.In an unguarded moment Rajamouli revealed in an interview that Sridevi had too many demands, financial and otherwise, and was therefore not part of Baahubali.

Reacting strongly to this Sridevi had said to me, “First of all , I can’t believe he(Rajamouli) would talk like that.Secondly I am not the kind to make any kind of demands.Whatever happened with Baahubali is in the past.Why are we talking about it now? There are so many roles that I’ve turned down in the past.I think it’s highly impolite to talk about the films you don’t do.”

When I had contacted Rajamouli he didn’t deny saying what he did about Sridevi’s non-presence in Baahubali. But he did regret talking about it in public. “As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide whom to believe. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn’t have discussed the details on a public platform. That’s a mistake .And I regret it.”

Rajamouli expressed great regard for what Sridevi has achieved in Mumbai. “I have huge respect for Srideviji as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years. I wish her all the best.”

Just thinking of what Baahubali would have been if Sridevi were in it is goosebump worthy.