1. Fresh jodi ki mischievous masoomiyat is evident everywhere. Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor are the Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh of the presentday generation. Ekdum khullam khulla pyar.

2. In his last two films Shamshera and Brahmastra,Ranbir played serious characters in pursuit of something which higher than love.This time , it is just the hero and his thirst for romance. This is Ranbir’s first angst-free role in a long while.

3. Director Luv Ranjan’s track record speaks for itself. He began with the perky Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, followed it with the somber Akash Vani, and the wicked bromance-over-romance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. No one does cheeky romance better than Ranjan.

4. Every once in a while a love story comes along to break the clutter of action and comedy films. In the late 1990s when Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, followed by Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol were creating havoc on screen with their bloodshot jibes at vendetta, Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui ,Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya and Mansoor Ali Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak came along to soothe frayed nerves.Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar gives off the same assuaging vibes.

5. So far Ranbir’s most popular film in the rom-com space is Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.The Ayan Mukerji directorial has a growing fan club which has turned it into a cult film over the years. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has the potential to be Ranbir’s second blockbuster in the romcom region.