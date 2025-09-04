Wuthering Heights Trailer: A Boiling, Sensual Spin On A Literary Masterpiece

The first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation of Wuthering Heights hints at a more sensual and intense interpretation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel. As you steer through, you sense the collywobbles. The setting, the mist, the music—everything conveys an air of evasiveness.

Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights stands as one of the most haunting and assertive novels in English literature. Set against the gloomy, windswept wastelands of Yorkshire, the novel explores themes of vigour, vindication, social class, and the supernatural through the tumultuous and obsessive relationship between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff.

Far from an ancestral love story, Wuthering Heights delves into the opaque facets of human sentiment, portraying love not as redemptive but as detrimental and all-consuming. Brontë’s greatest prose, atmospheric setting, and tricky narrative structure defied Victorian norms, earning the novel both fuss and admiration.

From Academy Award and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Emerald Fennell comes Wuthering Heights—a bold, haunting reimagining of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, set to hit theatres this Valentine’s Day (2026).

Starring Academy Award and BAFTA nominee Margot Robbie, alongside BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi, the film delves into a raw and visceral story of passion, obsession, and the destructive power of love.

The cast also features an impressive lineup, including Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell.

Directed from Fennell’s own screenplay, the film is produced by Fennell, Margot Robbie, and Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner Josey McNamara. Executive producers include Sara Desmond and Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley.

A collaboration between Lie Still and LuckyChap Entertainment, Wuthering Heights is presented by Warner Bros. Pictures and MRC.

The film will open nationwide on February 13, 2026, with an international release beginning on February 11.