Yaariyan Fame Himansh Kohli Shares Health Update, Reveals He Was In An Alarming Condition

Himansh Kohli, who rose to fame with Yaariyan, has been hospitalized due to a sudden health concern. On Tuesday, 1 April, the actor shared a health update with his fans and followers on social media, revealing that the last 10 to 15 days have been difficult for him as he is battling with health issues. However, he highlighted that he is feeling much better now, which is why he is sharing this video.

In the video shared, Himansh expressed his feelings by greeting the fans. He revealed that he had been lost for 10 to 15 days due to health concerns, and it was a very challenging period for him as unexpected things happened. However, the Yaariyan actor shared that though the times were tough, he was strong with the support of his family, friends, fans, and loved ones.

In his caption, Himanshu wrote, “Har Har Mahadev. The last 15 days were difficult and challenging with sudden health concerns, but my family and friends stood like a rock. They made sure I was okay, and whenever I broke down, they gave me strength, love, and care. Recovery has taught me to prioritize health, embrace clean living, let go of negativity, and trust in God’s plan. Baaki like i said aap sabke pyar aur dua se changa bhala ho jaunga.”

Himansh thanked everyone who had been with him and the messages he received. He highlighted that he was feeling mentally weak but now is much better, which is why he is able to talk. Himansh also shared that he didn’t tell anyone about his sudden health concern because he didn’t want to feel helpless or weak. Sharing about his recovery, he revealed that the doctors were very good with him and are taking good care of him, and he is on the road to recovery. But he also learned a lesson with the sudden health issues that one should keep their mental and physical in their priority list.

View Instagram Post 1: Yaariyan Fame Himansh Kohli Shares Health Update, Reveals He Was In An Alarming Condition

Himansh emphasized that he is feeling weak now, but he will bounce back soon. After being in an alarming stage, he learned that you should never take your health for granted. Wishing to recover soon, the actor concluded the video.