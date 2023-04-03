Aditya Chopra is fully convinced that his protégée Vaani Kapoor is star material. Over the years he has showcased her ostensible talent since 2013 in Shuddh Desi Romance, Befikre, War and Shameshera . She is now part of a webseries being produced by Aditya Chopra.

It’s a crime thriller titled Mandala Murders. Created and directed by Gopi Puthran who directed producer Aditya Chopra’s wife Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2.

The crime thriller will star Vaani Kapoor in the lead, with the talented Vaibhav Raj Gupta (of the hugely acclaimed show Gullak fame) co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak!

Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

Gopi will shoot Mandala Murders for about a month in Uttar Pradesh starting tomorrow, before heading to Delhi and then Mumbai to finish the filming process. In UP, the team will shoot in Prayagraj, Lucknow & Varanasi. The big budget show will thus boast of a huge canvass and a grand scale with it being shot across five different cities of India.

Surveen Chawla and Jameel Khan (again of Gullak fame) have also been cast in prominent roles in Mandala Murders.This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives at this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.