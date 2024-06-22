“Yes, I’ve Met Zaheer , He Is A Good Boy, He’ll Keep Her Happy,”Shatrughan Sinha Finally Clarifies The Wedding Rumours

It is not a wedding for Sonakshi Sinha and the love of her father Zaheer Iqbal on the evening of June 23.

It is a wedding reception.

The father of the bride Shatrughan Sinha himself finally ended the wedding rumours when at around 5 pm yesterday evening I got a call from Shatruji to fill me in on some of the developments .

He said, “First of all,a lot has changed since I last spoke to you. In fact there are developments by the hour.I can’t tell you about all of the developments,as this is a family matter. I had asked Pahlaj Nihalani to speak to you. But I thought it best to clue you in directly. So quickly, yes my wife and I are very much a part of the celebrations on June 23.”

So Sonakshi and Zaheer are getting married on June 23? “No, it is not the wedding. It is the wedding reception that we are all attending on the evening of June 23,” Shatruji surprises by revealing.

But many sections of the press have been going berserk with announcements of a wedding on June 23.

Shatruji corrects the misinformation. “No one from my family said anything about a wedding. Some media outlets have just been presuming things. Too much attention is being given to something that is a private family matter. Shadiyan sab ke ghar hoti hain. Pre-wedding conflicts are also common. We are all okay now. Whatever the stress has been sorted.”

I point out Shatruji’s magic wand that ironed out all the rough edges in the alliance.

He quips, “Koi wand nahin hai.Main koi jaadugar nahin. Yeh sab hota hi hai har shaadi mein. Just because she is Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter , it doesn’t mean Sonakshi can’t have what she wants in life. ”

It appears Shatruji has met his son-in-law and his family.

Shatruji replies with mock-exasperation. “Subhash, bahot sawaal pooch rahe ho! Yes, I’ve met them. Zaheer is a good boy. He will be keep my daughter happy.”