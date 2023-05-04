YRF Entertainment announces Vijay 69, a quirky, slice of life film for OTT, starring Anupam Kher

YRF Entertainment’s Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Anupam, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69! It will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair’s The Namesake, Aamir Khan’s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par and Deepa Mehta’s Water as an Assistant Director.

Vijay 69 is being produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Sui Dhaaga : Made In India. He is currently directing YRF Spy Universe’s next offering Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif.

A month back, YRF Entertainment announced its second OTT show, a gritty crime thriller titled Mandala Murders! Created & directed by Gopi Puthran of Mardaani 2 fame, the edge-of-the-seat entertainer will star Vaani Kapoor as the lead, with Vaibhav Raj Gupta co-starring. He has been cast as the leading man for the first time after his brilliant performance in Gullak! Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be the co-director of the series.

YRF’s stellar OTT slate also comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.