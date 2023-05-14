Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie details out, deets inside

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the title of their latest family entertainer starring Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' directed by Laxman Utekar to release in theaters on 2nd June

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are two of the finest and most admired actors in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the film industry for many years and we love it. Right now, its time to find out more details about their upcoming film which is directed by Laxman Utekar. This is the first time both Sara and Vicky have worked together.

Get ready for an exciting family entertainer, director Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films reunite yet again after films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi. After much anticipation, the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next was announced today. ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter, romance, and drama. The makers dropped an unique video announcing this much-awaited title which features Vicky-Sara being all romantic highlighting their chemistry.

This film marks the first-time pairing of these two talented actors. Their chemistry is expected to be one of the major highlights of the film and promises to be an out and out family entertainer. The trailer of the film is all set to release tomorrow (15th May) amidst fanfare.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com