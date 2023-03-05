Celebrities are renowned for leading prosperous lives. Actors are constantly under the media’s spotlight, whether engaging in opulent holiday activities or shopping for high-end brands. Fans are equally interested in learning anything and everything about the life of their favorite actor. We can undoubtedly get a glimpse inside the homes of the celebs through their Instagram images, even though we can’t hang out or eat in their dining room. So we decided to look inside Dulquer Salmaan’s opulent Kochi home today.

Amal Sufiya, the actor’s wife and an interior designer by trade created the interiors of D.Q.’s traditional home. Dulquer Salmaan was observed spending a lot of time with his daughter Maryam Ameerah and famous father Mammootty during the lockdown. He offered us some incredible pictures and videos of the event, allowing us to get a sneak peek inside his estate, which has a pool, a gorgeous backyard, and an inside gym.

Have a look inside Dulquer Salmaan and Mammootty’s lakefront home with a virtual tour:

Here’s a glance at D.Q.’s lakefront estate, and you can also check out his incredible vehicle collection. Automobiles and bicycles are Dulquer’s passions. Take a look at the brilliant blue Porsche Panamera. We are completely enthralled by the stunning scenery surrounding the house. There are solar panels on the patio and a lot of vegetation throughout the cottage.

There is a lot of greenery; everything is simple and evokes the ideal cosy feeling!

Source: time snow, pinkvilla