Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to long-time beau Tobias Jones, shares photos of dreamy moment

Lauren Gottlieb, who starred in the 2013 film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance and participated in the sixth season of the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, recently shared a series of enchanting photos on her Instagram account, revealing her engagement to her long-time partner, Tobias Jones. The announcement not only captured the essence of their love story but also delighted fans and followers who have been eagerly following their journey.

The first image captured the very instant of the proposal. Tobias, dressed elegantly in all black, knelt down on one knee against the backdrop of a breathtaking ocean view. On the other side, Lauren was adorned in a vibrant orange dress, radiating joy and surprise as she accepted his proposal. The setting was nothing short of a fairytale, with a wooden deck adorned with rose petals and a carefully crafted floral backdrop that added an extra touch of magic to the scene.

She captioned her post: “A million times YES 💍 Officially Forever 💘

Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives. For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiancé. The good part has only just begun!!

Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate. ❤️” Check photos below!