As we all know, fashion is quite crucial in the life of an actor. South celebs always put their best fashion foot forward at the airport or a red carpet event. On the other hand, a sharara set is a popular choice for desi attire. A sharara set is an excellent choice because it flatters all body shapes. Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh are two South divas who have shown affection for the sharara set. They have various styles, yet they have each styled their own sharara dresses uniquely. Likewise, it demonstrates how to turn enough attention most exquisitely this wedding season.

Rashamika Mandanna And Keerthy Suresh’s Sharara Outfits

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wore a kurta with a flared bottom fitted from the waist to the knee. Flora and wildlife are shown in the set, composed of pink Varanasi silk brocade. With wedding season quickly approaching, it’s time to elevate your style game, and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna tells us how. The Mission Majnu actress finished her appearance with gentle makeup, bright cheeks, and lovely curls.

Keerthy Suresh



Keerthy Suresh, the National Award-winning actor, wore a similar ensemble a few years ago. Shilpa Geetha styled the Mahanati actress in this green floral theme silk outfit that exudes grandeur. The kurta and trousers are constructed of brocade and have a beautiful appearance. Keerthy finished the outfit with modern earrings, simple makeup, and a middle-parted fishtail braid. She was flawless from head to toe!

