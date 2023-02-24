Shriya Saran, the gorgeous South Indian actress, is one of the leading Bollywood beauties. The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Shriya being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point.

When it comes to style, Shriya is the sort of girl we all aspire to be. She’s always one to wear comfy clothing and make a smart statement. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Shriya’s style game is always up to the mark.

Recently, the diva who has always been prompted with her versatility and eminence has now got us all stumped with her beautiful sultry hot look on social media. Shriya took to Instagram and shared her stunning look in a blue cutout dress which she opted for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. Check here!